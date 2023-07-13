Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to star in Jeethu Joseph's next film; read details

    Mohanlal has announced to star in a new film by Jeethu Joseph, tentatively titled 'Production No 33,' produced by Aashirvad Cinemas. The shooting will begin in August, and reportedly Mohanlal will complete this film before 'Empuraan.'

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Mohanlal, a popular Malayalam actor, will appear in a new film directed by Jeethu Joseph, according to his production company, Aashirvad Cinemas. This film, tentatively named "Production No. 33," will be apart from Mohanlal's popular franchises like "Drishyam" and "Ram." Fans are getting excited as the crew prepares to begin filming in August. However, little information regarding the project is known now, although the production house has asked for prayers and assistance.

    Mohanlal is anticipated to finish this film before beginning production on "Empuraan" due to actor Prithviraj's bed rest following knee surgery. This implies that the forthcoming film would be a short production, with Mohanlal shooting it in a single continuous schedule.

    In addition to "Production No. 33," Mohanlal worked on another project called "Vrushabha." Ekta Kapoor, the famed Indian soap opera queen, made her debut in pan-Indian cinema with this film. Kapoor, who announced the news on social media, has picked Nanda Kishore to direct the film. Kishore, who is well-known in the Kannada film industry, will direct his debut pan-Indian feature, "Vrushabha." According to reports, "Vrushabha" is being created on a hefty budget of Rs 200 crore, reflecting the project's ambitious character.

    Kishore, who is well-known in the Kannada film industry, will direct his debut pan-Indian feature, "Vrushabha." According to reports, "Vrushabha" is being created on a hefty budget of Rs 200 crore, reflecting the project's ambitious character.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
