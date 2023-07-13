Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Padma Lakshmi to quit Top Chef; actress expresses joy of Emmy nomination for the third consecutive year

    Padma Lakshmi has received an Emmy nomination for 'Top Chef'. Also, the actress completed 20 years as host of Top Chef and has decided to move on.

    Padma Lakshmi to quit Top Chef; actress expresses joy of Emmy nomination for the third consecutive year RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Padma Lakshmi has been nominated for an Emmy for her work as the host of Top Chef. This is her third Emmy nomination in a row. The TV star and actor declared a few months ago that this would be her final season as Top Chef presenter since she was moving on to other creative endeavours. When the news broke, Padma Lakshmi posted a video from Sicily, Italy, thanking everyone and expressing her pride in the show.

    Padma Lakshmi said, "It feels incredibly sweet to end my tenure at @bravotopchef with nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition and one for me as Host (maybe this will be my year? (fingers crossed)."

    Also Read: Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details

    Her show Taste The Nation was also nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special. She added, "It feels supremely special to get one for Taste the Nation in the category of Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. It’s a show built from an idea in my head that has come to fruition exactly as intended with so much help and love from a whole team of amazing people."

    Also Read: Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big

    On June 2, the Top Chef host announced she was leaving the show. She wrote on her Instagram page, ""After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

    She added, "“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

    Kristen Kish has taken over as host of Top Chef in place of Padma Lakshm. Padma tweeted her congratulations.

    Kristen said in a video, “I am most excited to get to know an incredible group of chefs” and “to be reunited with a lot of friends that are on and off camera in the production. I am at a loss for words still, a little bit, but I promise I’ll find those, come Season 21.”

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big; HBO received 27 nods RBA

    Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big; HBO receives 27 nods

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film lands in trouble due to Prabhas' Adipurush? Here's what we know RBA

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film lands in trouble due to Prabhas' Adipurush? Here's what we know

    Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details vma

    Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's sweetest note for director Kabir Khan is adorable vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's sweetest note for director Kabir Khan is adorable

    Is Tom Holland planning to 'quit' Hollywood amid ongoing battle with alcoholism? vma

    Is Tom Holland planning to 'quit' Hollywood amid ongoing battle with alcoholism?

    Recent Stories

    Bandhavgarh to Panna: Explore the 6 wildlife corridor of Madhya Pradesh ATG EAI

    Bandhavgarh to Panna: Explore the 6 wildlife corridor of Madhya Pradesh

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-478 13 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-478 13 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket

    Khajuraho to Orchha: 8 places for history buffs in Madhya Pradesh ATG EAI

    Khajuraho to Orchha: 8 places for history buffs in Madhya Pradesh

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwins spins his way to mutilple milestones

    India Vs West Indies 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin spins his way to mutilple milestones

    Day after Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle collides with ambulance, Kerala Police yet to act anr

    Day after Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle collides with ambulance, Kerala Police yet to act

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon