Padma Lakshmi to quit Top Chef; actress expresses joy of Emmy nomination for the third consecutive year

Padma Lakshmi has received an Emmy nomination for 'Top Chef'. Also, the actress completed 20 years as host of Top Chef and has decided to move on.

Padma Lakshmi has been nominated for an Emmy for her work as the host of Top Chef. This is her third Emmy nomination in a row. The TV star and actor declared a few months ago that this would be her final season as Top Chef presenter since she was moving on to other creative endeavours. When the news broke, Padma Lakshmi posted a video from Sicily, Italy, thanking everyone and expressing her pride in the show.

Padma Lakshmi said, "It feels incredibly sweet to end my tenure at @bravotopchef with nominations for Outstanding Reality Competition and one for me as Host (maybe this will be my year? (fingers crossed)."

Also Read: Is Kris Jenner against Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette? Know details

Her show Taste The Nation was also nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special. She added, "It feels supremely special to get one for Taste the Nation in the category of Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. It’s a show built from an idea in my head that has come to fruition exactly as intended with so much help and love from a whole team of amazing people."

Also Read: Emmy Nominations 2023: 'Succession', 'The Crown', 'The Last of Us' scores big

On June 2, the Top Chef host announced she was leaving the show. She wrote on her Instagram page, ""After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

She added, "“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits."

Kristen Kish has taken over as host of Top Chef in place of Padma Lakshm. Padma tweeted her congratulations.

Kristen said in a video, “I am most excited to get to know an incredible group of chefs” and “to be reunited with a lot of friends that are on and off camera in the production. I am at a loss for words still, a little bit, but I promise I’ll find those, come Season 21.”