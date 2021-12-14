P Jayachandran, veteran Malayalam playback singer to receive Kerala's prestigious JC Daniel award

Veteran playback singer, P Jayachandran, has made an unforgettable mark in the field of playback singing, the jury said. The award will be presented to him on December 23.

Malayalam Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran has been selected for the prestigious JC Daniel award 2020. It is the ultimate award given by the Kerala government that acknowledges the contribution to Malayalam cinema. The honour — which includes Rs 5 lakh, plaque and a citation — is offered for lifetime contribution.

P Jayachandran was selected by a jury panel led by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, celebrated director and JC Daniel award-winner. The panel also includes renowned filmmaker Renji Panicker, Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal, actor Seema, Rani George, and principal secretary (culture) as the members. The jury observed that the veteran Malayalam playback singer had made a permanent mark in the industry.



Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala’s Chief Minister will b attending the award ceremony that will be held on December 23. The venue for the function has been selected as the Secretariat Durbar Hall.

Jayachandran made his debut in the Malayalam film industry with the song ‘Oru Mullappoomalayumay’. The song was a composition of P Bhaskaran, and was released in the year 1965 for the film ‘Kunjali Marakkar’.

The Malayalam singer, P Jayachandran, has lent his voice for over at least 10,000 songs in multiple languages. ‘Manjalavil Mungithorthi’ and ‘Thaarunyam Thannude’ from the film Kalithozhan (1966); ‘Vaanampadi Vaanampadi’, ‘Vaishaakha Pournami’, ‘Mudinirave Pookkalumaay’ and ‘Varnapushpangal’ from 1966 film ‘Mayor Nair’; ‘Alliyaambal Pooyukale’ from Kalyaanaraathrivil (1966) and ‘Aama Kadalaama’ from Kunjjkkonan (1966) are some of the many hit songs of the veteran playback singer.

P Jayachandran has also been an awardee of the prestigious National Awards. He had received the award in the year 1986 for the best singer, and at the same time, has received the state award for playback singing at least five times.

With this latest feather in the hat, Jayachandran has gone on to become the 28th person to receive the Kerala government’s top state honour. The state award was instituted in the year 1992.

