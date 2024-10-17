Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oviya Helen leaked sex video: Actress takes action, files complaint over alleged viral MMS

    The leaked video reportedly shows a woman in a compromising position, with many online claiming that it is Oviya due to a distinctive tattoo on her shoulder that closely resembles hers.

    Oviya Helen leaked video: Actress takes action, files complaint over alleged viral MMS AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    The Tamil film industry is currently grappling with a controversy involving actor Oviya Helen, who has taken decisive legal action following the leak of a private MMS video that allegedly features her. Known for her dynamic performances and her memorable stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, Oviya's reputation has come under scrutiny as the video has gone viral, sparking outrage and concern among her fans and colleagues.

    The leaked video reportedly shows a woman in a compromising position, with many online claiming that it is Oviya due to a distinctive tattoo on her shoulder that closely resembles hers.

    Sana Saeed aka choti Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shares throwback photos from film set [PHOTOS]

    However, some speculate that the video might be a deepfake, adding another layer of complexity to the issue. Oviya's manager said that the video is a "morphed video made by someone who wanted to tarnish the name of Oviya."

    In response to the incident, Oviya has approached the police commissioner to file a formal complaint, indicating her intent to pursue legal action against those responsible for the leak. Her manager highlighted the sensitivity of the matter, saying, "It is a sensitive issue. So, I can’t reveal such details."

    While Oviya has not yet issued an official statement addressing the controversy, she has interacted with users on her Instagram, responding with sarcasm to those who harassed her. This reaction has drawn mixed responses, with some praising her approach while others criticised her for not categorically denying the claims.

    Social media has seen an outpouring of support for Oviya, with many condemning the invasion of her privacy and calling for stricter laws to protect individuals from such violations.

    The incident highlights the need for greater accountability in the digital space, especially concerning sensitive content that can severely impact an individual's reputation and mental health.

    One Direction's Liam Payne dies at 31: Final video shows him enjoying 'lovely day' before tragic fall (WATCH)

    Oviya Helen, a popular figure in South Indian cinema, made her acting debut in 2007 with the Malayalam film Kangaroo, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. In addition to her successful film career, she has also participated in various reality shows, gaining widespread recognition. Her notable films include Kanchana 3, Kalavani, Kirataka, Madha Yaanai Koottam, Yaamirukka Bayamey, and Moodar Koodam.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth ATG

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth

    Salman Khan receives death threats: Mumbai police catches Haryana man for 'planning' actor's killing RBA

    Salman Khan receives death threats: Mumbai police arrests Haryana man for 'planning' actor's killing

    Bigg Boss 18: 'New account shuru..', Chahat Pandey apologises to Vivian Dsena after their heated argument NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: 'New account shuru..', Chahat Pandey apologises to Vivian Dsena after their heated argument

    Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan opened about his iconic 'Devdas' character at Locarno [WATCH] ATG

    Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan opened about his iconic 'Devdas' character at Locarno [WATCH]

    Not Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; THIS actress has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore RTM

    Not Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; THIS actress has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

    Recent Stories

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH) shk

    Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH)

    Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against New Zealand, sets embarrassing record among active players dmn

    Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against NZ, sets embarrassing record among active players

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth ATG

    Vicky Kaushal RECALLED how Katrina Kaif was hungry, restless while fasting for her first Karwa Chauth

    Sara Ali Khan Hairstyles: Get Her Look anr

    6 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles for festive season

    Sara Ali Khan Hairstyles: Get Her Look anr

    6 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles for festive season

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon