Oviya Helen leaked sex video: Actress takes action, files complaint over alleged viral MMS

The Tamil film industry is currently grappling with a controversy involving actor Oviya Helen, who has taken decisive legal action following the leak of a private MMS video that allegedly features her. Known for her dynamic performances and her memorable stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, Oviya's reputation has come under scrutiny as the video has gone viral, sparking outrage and concern among her fans and colleagues.

The leaked video reportedly shows a woman in a compromising position, with many online claiming that it is Oviya due to a distinctive tattoo on her shoulder that closely resembles hers.

However, some speculate that the video might be a deepfake, adding another layer of complexity to the issue. Oviya's manager said that the video is a "morphed video made by someone who wanted to tarnish the name of Oviya."

In response to the incident, Oviya has approached the police commissioner to file a formal complaint, indicating her intent to pursue legal action against those responsible for the leak. Her manager highlighted the sensitivity of the matter, saying, "It is a sensitive issue. So, I can’t reveal such details."

While Oviya has not yet issued an official statement addressing the controversy, she has interacted with users on her Instagram, responding with sarcasm to those who harassed her. This reaction has drawn mixed responses, with some praising her approach while others criticised her for not categorically denying the claims.

Social media has seen an outpouring of support for Oviya, with many condemning the invasion of her privacy and calling for stricter laws to protect individuals from such violations.

The incident highlights the need for greater accountability in the digital space, especially concerning sensitive content that can severely impact an individual's reputation and mental health.

Oviya Helen, a popular figure in South Indian cinema, made her acting debut in 2007 with the Malayalam film Kangaroo, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. In addition to her successful film career, she has also participated in various reality shows, gaining widespread recognition. Her notable films include Kanchana 3, Kalavani, Kirataka, Madha Yaanai Koottam, Yaamirukka Bayamey, and Moodar Koodam.

