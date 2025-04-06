7-Step skincare routine for oily skin in summer

Lifestyle
Wash your face with a mild gel cleanser twice daily to remove oil and dirt without over-drying.
Use a gentle exfoliator twice a week to clear out dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores.
Apply an alcohol-free toner to balance your skin’s pH and tighten pores.
Choose an oil-free moisturizer to hydrate your skin without adding excess oil.
Apply a broad-spectrum SPF to protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it matte.
Use a mattifying primer to control shine and prep your skin for makeup.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and healthy from within.
