7-Step skincare routine for oily skin in summer

1. Gentle Cleansing

Wash your face with a mild gel cleanser twice daily to remove oil and dirt without over-drying.

2. Exfoliation

Use a gentle exfoliator twice a week to clear out dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores.

3. Toner Application

Apply an alcohol-free toner to balance your skin’s pH and tighten pores.

4. Lightweight Moisturizer

Choose an oil-free moisturizer to hydrate your skin without adding excess oil.

5. Sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum SPF to protect your skin from sun damage while keeping it matte.

6. Mattifying Primer

Use a mattifying primer to control shine and prep your skin for makeup.

7. Regular Hydration

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and healthy from within.

 

