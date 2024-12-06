'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore to return to big screen after 14 years; to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore makes a grand comeback after 14 years with the heartwarming slice-of-life drama Outhouse. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, the film explores themes of companionship and unexpected adventures as Aadima, her grandson, and a recluse neighbor unite to find their missing dog

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is set to make her big-screen comeback with the slice-of-life drama Outhouse, marking her return after 14 years. The trailer for the film, released on December 5 on YouTube, showcases a heartwarming story of companionship, connection, and unexpected adventures. The movie is slated for release in theaters on December 20. The makers of the film described it as "a journey that bridges generations" and hinted at a touching narrative where an unforeseen visitor changes everything.

A Glimpse of the Story

The trailer introduces viewers to Aadima (Sharmila Tagore), her grandson Neel (Jihan Hodar), and Nana (Mohan Agashe). The story unfolds as the trio embarks on a heartfelt quest to find Neel's missing dog, Pablo. Aadima, who cares for Neel while his parents live away, discovers that Pablo has found refuge with Nana, a reclusive neighbor dealing with personal challenges.

This sets the stage for an emotional journey as Aadima and Neel strive to bring Pablo back home. Aadima’s creative side is also highlighted as she chronicles their adventure in a graphic story, expressing her belief in the enduring presence of innocence and kindness in the world.

Sharmila Tagore’s Thoughts on Outhouse

Reflecting on her role in the film, Sharmila Tagore shared that the story serves as a reminder that life is full of surprises regardless of age. She described Aadima’s journey with Neel and Nana as one filled with humor, life lessons, and touching moments, which she hopes will resonate with audiences.

Cast and Crew

Outhouse is produced by Dr. Mohan Agashe and directed by Sunil Sukthankar. Alongside Sharmila Tagore and Mohan Agashe, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar.

Sharmila Tagore’s Recent Projects

Before Outhouse, Sharmila Tagore was seen in the family drama Gulmohar, which won the Best Hindi Film title at the 70th National Film Awards. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma. However, her last theatrical release was Break Ke Baad in 2010, where she starred alongside Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

