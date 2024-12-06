Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, made their first public appearance as a couple. Accompanied by Nagarjuna, they visited the Mallikarjuna Temple in Srisailam, seeking blessings while dressed in traditional attire

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, were recently spotted together for the first time since their wedding. On Friday, the newlyweds made their first public appearance post-marriage during a visit to the Mallikarjuna Temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh. Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, also accompanied the couple as they sought blessings at the temple.

According to videos and pictures shared by the paparazzo Kamlesh Nand, Naga Chaitanya was dressed in a mundu paired with a white shirt. His bride, Sobhita Dhulipala, radiated with a glow in a beautiful yellow silk saree, complemented by an orange blouse. Nagarjuna, on the other hand, was seen wearing a peach kurta and black pajamas. In the footage, the newlyweds walked barefoot towards the temple, and when they noticed the paparazzi, both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya smiled at them.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

The couple’s wedding was attended by many notable celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and his family, PV Sindhu, Anurag Kashyap, SS Rajamouli, and Karthi, among others.

Latest Videos