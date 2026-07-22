Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the horror film 'Other Mommy', starring Jessica Chastain. The film sees Chastain play a mother whose sinister clone terrorises her daughter. The movie is set to release on October 9.

Actress Jessica Chastain is back in the horror genre with her upcoming film 'Other Mommy.' The makers have finally released the trailer to offer a glimpse into a horrifying tale of a mother and daughter. Universal Pictures released the first trailer for 'Other Mommy' on Tuesday, in which Chastain plays Ursula, a mother whose evil clone, referred to as 'Other Mommy' terrorises her daughter, Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark). "Can I go inside your heart?" Other Mommy says to Bela. Things ramp up toward the end of the trailer when it becomes challenging for Bela to tell if she's indeed talking to her mom or 'Other Mommy'.

'Other Mommy' Synopsis

According to the synopsis of the movie, "Bela, an 8-year-old girl living in a home with marital problems, confronts a sinister entity that comes out of her closet. The presence, who she calls 'Other Mommy,' becomes increasingly threatening to her and her family."

Universal Pictures shared the trailer on their X handle. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 9. Your mommy won’t save you. Other Mommy only in theaters October 9. pic.twitter.com/x3Mgjtyk5z — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) July 21, 2026

Jessica Chastain's Return to Horror

Other Mommy also marks Chastain's return to the horror genre. The Oscar winner has previously starred in Take Shelter (2011), Mama (2013), Crimson Peak (2015) and It: Chapter Two (2019).

Cast and Crew

The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel Incidents 'Around the House'. Rob Savage is directing from a screenplay by Nathan Elston. Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and Karen Allen round out the cast.

James Wan of Blumhouse Atomic Monster produces with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Savage, Josh Malerman and Ryan Lewis serving as executive producers. (ANI)