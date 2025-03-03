Oscars 2025: "Proud child of immigrant parents", says Zoe Saldana as she wins her first award

Zoe Saldana paid an emotional tribute to the cast and her family through her winning speech on Sunday night at the ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at Dolby Theatre, as per Variety.

Oscars 2025: "Proud child of immigrant parents", says Zoe Saldana as she wins her first award RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:03 AM IST

Zoe Saldana turned emotional while accepting the Oscar award for her intriguing performance in 'Emilia Perez' in the best supporting actress category at the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

She paid an emotional tribute to the cast and her family through her winning speech on Sunday night at the ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at Dolby Theatre, as per Variety.

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Ben Stiller pays tribute to late co-star Gene Hackman

"Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest, thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of 'Emilia Perez,' I'm sharing this award with you," Saldana said.
The 46-year-old then spoke emotionally about her family and her grandmother, tearing up during her speech.

"My grandmother came to this country in 1961 -- I am a proud child of immigrant parents," she said. "With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I'm getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish -- my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother."

Also Read: Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

Saldana also took home the SAG Award for supporting actress for "Emilia Perez" as well as a BAFTA award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice award.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH] NTI

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage RBA

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon