Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin's performance nabbed him some of the most coveted acting prizes this awards season, including a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics' Choice Award. And now, with the Oscar win, he has added one more trophy to his kitty.

Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 6:52 AM IST

Sunday turned out to be a memorable day for Kieran Culkin as he bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Role. His performance in 'A Real Pain' led him to this golden glory. Culkin triumphed over fellow nominees Edward Norton, Yura Borisov, Guy Pearce, and Succession co-star Jeremy Strong.

Written and directed by Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" follows mismatched cousins David and Benji as they tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history, as per New York Post.

Also Read: Oscars 2025 winners LIVE Update: Full list of winners at Academy Awards

Culkin's performance nabbed him some of the most coveted acting prizes this awards season, including a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics' Choice Award. And now, with the Oscar win, he has added one more trophy to his kitty.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage."

Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with "Dune" and "Wonka," was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

Also Read: Harrison Ford bows out of Oscars 2025 due to Shingles diagnosis

He will face off against "The Brutalist" star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's "The Pianist."Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH] NTI

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage RBA

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon