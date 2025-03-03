Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin takes home award for Best Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin's performance nabbed him some of the most coveted acting prizes this awards season, including a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Critics' Choice Award. And now, with the Oscar win, he has added one more trophy to his kitty.

Sunday turned out to be a memorable day for Kieran Culkin as he bagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Role. His performance in 'A Real Pain' led him to this golden glory. Culkin triumphed over fellow nominees Edward Norton, Yura Borisov, Guy Pearce, and Succession co-star Jeremy Strong.

Written and directed by Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" follows mismatched cousins David and Benji as they tour Poland to honour their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history, as per New York Post.

A real pleasure for Kieran Culkin!



Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khq888KgJY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage."

Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with "Dune" and "Wonka," was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in "A Complete Unknown."

He will face off against "The Brutalist" star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's "The Pianist."Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

