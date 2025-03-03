Oscars 2025: Flow wins Best animated feature; Gints Zilbalodis said “thank you to my cats and dogs”

Flow, directed by Gints Zilbalodis, received the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar from Andrew Garfield and Goldie Hawn. The film outperformed strong opponents such as Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot.

Oscars 2025: Flow wins Best animated feature
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 7:04 AM IST

Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis' "Flow" won the best animated feature award at the 97th Academy Awards. As per Variety, in the film, a biblical flood has submerged everything in its path, including Cat's home. No humans can be found anywhere, although their material legacy remains. 

Luckily for "Flow's" feline protagonist, it finds refuge on a boat full of other presumably homeless animals. Together, the group sets sail on the flood waters.

Represented internationally by animation experts at Paris-based Charades ("Mirai," "I Lost My Body," "Chicken for Linda!"), the movie had an impeccable festival run that kicked off at Cannes, where it world premiered in Un Certain Regard and went on to win awards at Annecy, Ottawa, Guadalajara, and Melbourne film fests.

Prior to the Oscars, the film scored wins at the European Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and Golden Globes.

The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film went to 'In the Shadow of the Cypress.'

