Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor and more
The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, won seven Oscars.
The 96th Academy Awards, presented by Jimmy Kimmel, were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Christopher Nolan's biographical movie Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The other winners included Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.
The Cillian Murphy-led drama was a favourite in the presentation, with 13 nominations. Other films that won were Barbie, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.
Oscars 2024: Winners and nominees
BEST PICTURE
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro“
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
"Oppenheimer"- WINNER
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”- WINNER
Annette Bening, “Nyad”
BEST DIRECTOR
Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER
Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”- WINNER
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”- WINNER
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera, "Barbie"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction”- WINNER
“Barbie”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
"Zone of Interest"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall”- WINNER
“The Holdovers”
“May December”
“Past Lives”
“Maestro”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"The Boy and the Heron"- WINNER
"Elemental"
"Nimona"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Robot Dreams"
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
"Our Uniform"
"Pachyderme"
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”- WINNER
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
“Io Capitano,” Italy
“Perfect Days,” Japan
“Society of the Snow,” Spain
“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom- WINNER
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
"The Eternal Memory"
"Four Daughters"
"To Kill a Tiger"
“20 Days in Mariupol”- WINNER