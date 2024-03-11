Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor and more

    The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, won seven Oscars. 

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor Male and more
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 8:22 AM IST

    The 96th Academy Awards, presented by Jimmy Kimmel, were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Christopher Nolan's biographical movie Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars, including Best Picture. The other winners included Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score.

    The Cillian Murphy-led drama was a favourite in the presentation, with 13 nominations. Other films that won were Barbie, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

    Oscars 2024: Winners and nominees

    BEST PICTURE

    “American Fiction”

    “Anatomy of a Fall”

    “Barbie”

    “The Holdovers”

    “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    “Maestro“

    “Past Lives”

    “Poor Things”

    “The Zone of Interest”

    "Oppenheimer"- WINNER

    BEST ACTOR

    Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

    Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

    Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

    Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

    Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

    BEST ACTRESS

    Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

    Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

    Emma Stone, “Poor Things”- WINNER

    Annette Bening, “Nyad”

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

    Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

    Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

    Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

    Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

    Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”- WINNER

    Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

    Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

    Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”- WINNER

    Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

    America Ferrera, "Barbie"

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

    “American Fiction”- WINNER

    “Barbie”

    “Oppenheimer”

    “Poor Things”

    "Zone of Interest"

    ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

    “Anatomy of a Fall”- WINNER

    “The Holdovers”

    “May December”

    “Past Lives”

    “Maestro”

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

    "The Boy and the Heron"- WINNER

    "Elemental"

    "Nimona"

    "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

    "Robot Dreams"

    BEST ANIMATED SHORT

    “Letter to a Pig”

    “Ninety-Five Senses”

    "Our Uniform"

    "Pachyderme"

    “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”- WINNER

    BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

    “Io Capitano,” Italy

    “Perfect Days,” Japan

    “Society of the Snow,” Spain

    “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

    “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom- WINNER

    BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

    “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

    "The Eternal Memory"

    "Four Daughters"

    "To Kill a Tiger"

    “20 Days in Mariupol”- WINNER

     

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 8:22 AM IST
