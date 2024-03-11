Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024: Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? 96th Academy Awards pays tribute to Indian art director

    Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards paid tribute to Nitin Desai and South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, Friends star Matthew Perry, Harry Belafonte, Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens and many more.

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Indian art director Nitin Desai and South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun were among those honoured at the Oscars 2024 at Memoriam. In the video shown on stage at the 96th Academy Awards, Nitin was acknowledged by his full name — Nitin Chandrakant Desai — and a clip from one of his films played in the backdrop.

    A photograph of him was appended to the clip. In the second part of the video, the picture of Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun appears.

    Aside from Nitin Desai and Lee Sun-kyun, the Oscars this year honoured Friends star Matthew Perry, Harry Belafonte, Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, Melinda Dillon, Norman Jewison, Piper Laurie, Ryan O'Neal, Julian Sands, Carl Weathers, Treat Williams, and Burt Young. During the "In Memoriam" portion, Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo Bocelli performed, as did interpretative dancers. Everyone was moved to tears after seeing the performance. Watch the video below.

    Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai?
    Nitin Desai died away on August 2. The art director died by hanging. Nitin began his career as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He went on to work on several successful projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020) are his most recent Hindi art direction projects. In Paurashpur, he was recognised as a production designer.

    Who was Lee Sun-kyun?
    South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun committed suicide on December 27. The actor has appeared in films such as the Oscar-winning picture Parasite. His death shocked South Korea. His burial was an emotional occasion, with practically everyone from South Korea's film industry in attendance and offering their sympathies.

    The Oscars 2024 ceremony streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
