Entertainment

Oscars 2024: What's in the $178,000 goodie bag?

Image credits: X

Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024 are all set to take place tomorrow and ahead of the Awards, let us tell you what's inside the goodie bag. 

Image credits: Freepik

The goodie bag

The swag bag contains over 60 items worth more than $170,000 which is approx 14584.86 INR.

Image credits: X

The goodie bag

It also comes with the most expensive being a $50,000 trip to a luxury lodge in the Swiss Alps.

Image credits: Instagram

The goodie bag

Companies pay a charge for a slot in the bag, but the exposure to A-list celebrities can be invaluable.

Image credits: X

The goodie bag

Other gift bag contents this year include cosmetic products, movie-inspired chocolates, gourmet popcorn, sleep aids, and a Rubik's Cube.

Image credits: X

Date and Time of Oscar 2024

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday and in India on Monday.

Image credits: X
Find Next One