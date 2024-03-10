Oscars 2024: What's in the $178,000 goodie bag?

Entertainment
Oscars 2024 are all set to take place tomorrow and ahead of the Awards, let us tell you what's inside the goodie bag.
The swag bag contains over 60 items worth more than $170,000 which is approx 14584.86 INR.
It also comes with the most expensive being a $50,000 trip to a luxury lodge in the Swiss Alps.
Companies pay a charge for a slot in the bag, but the exposure to A-list celebrities can be invaluable.
Other gift bag contents this year include cosmetic products, movie-inspired chocolates, gourmet popcorn, sleep aids, and a Rubik's Cube.
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday and in India on Monday.