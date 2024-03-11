Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'

    Nisha Pahuja's 'To Kill a Tiger' was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars but lost to '20 Days in Mariupol'. The awards were announced on Monday, March 11 (IST).
     

    To Kill a Tiger, the documentary film backed by Priyanka Chopra did not win at the 96th Academy Awards. Although it was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film, it lost the Oscar to the Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol. Priyanka joined To Kill a Tiger two days before the Oscar ceremony and has signed on as an executive producer through her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures.

    Priyanka Chopra produced the film 'To Kill a Tiger', which was directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja and is currently based in Toronto. She joined Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling as executive producers on the Oscar-nominated documentary. However, Mstyslav Chernov's '20 Days in Mariupol,' a horrifying first-person account of the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, received the Oscar for Best Documentary. "This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I’m honoured," an emotional Chernov said.

    “Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I’d never made this film, I wish to be able to exchange this to Russia never attacking Ukraine," he added.

    Talking about the movie with People Magazine, Priyanka Chopra opened up about backing the film. “I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them,” she said. 

    “In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting,” she added. “The film speaks to not just survivors but their allies as well, men supporting women. It’s very interesting to have a window into that and to see how a father fights his entire community, the justice system, against what he’s told is the norm for his daughter’s rights,” Priyanka said.

    Meanwhile, Nisha Pahuja's film 'To Kill a Tiger' has won two dozen international prizes, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen prizes.

    It is presently available on Netflix. The film revolves on Ranjit's fight for justice after three guys sexually abused his daughter. Other candidates for Best Documentary Feature include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, and Four Daughters.

