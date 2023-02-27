Oscars 2023: Will Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards? Read THIS

Naatu Naatu, RRR's song, has been scored by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose, and is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Ram Charan talks about performing at the Oscars

Ram Charan, now in the United States with his RRR crew, claimed he would love to sing Naatu Naatu during the Oscars event on March 12. The RRR song, written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravaani, has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

In a chat with the cinephile social platform Letterboxd, Ram said, “We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars, and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll happily entertain our audience, who have given us so much.”

Ram also remarked that doing the entire song on stage would be tough since it requires a lot of air and stamina, but he will perform the hook step.

Rihanna's performance of her Oscar-nominated song Raise Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just confirmed by the Academy. Last Friday, it was also revealed that Sofia Carson will perform the other nominated song, Applause from the film Tell It Like a Woman, with Diane.

During the Best in Show podcast, Academy CEO Bill Kramer stated that they are working to ensure the Best Original Song artists are on stage during the award event. But, there is no word on whether Ram Charan and Jr NTR would take the stage for Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu has already been nominated for Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Prem Rakhshith choreographed the song, which was filmed in Ukraine at The Mariinsky Palace, the Ukraine Presidential Palace in Kyiv.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been nominated for Best Action Cinema at the Critics Choice Super Awards, alongside Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train. On February 23, the Critics Choice Awards website revealed the nominations. On March 16, the winners will be revealed. In the Best Actor category, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are up against Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.