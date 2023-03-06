Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna's son is upset that his sibling is going to the Academy Awards and not him; see cute post

    The singer-songwriter Rihanna shares pictures and videos of her nine-months old child with A$AP Rocky as she preps for her first Academy Award performance

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna's son is upset that his sibling is going to the Academy Awards and not him; see cute post
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Rihanna, who is nominated for an Academy Award for the first time, is now expecting her second child. On Sunday, the singer tweeted adorable photos of her nine-month-old daughter weeping as she prepared to perform the nominated song Raise Me Up at the 95th Academy Awards event. Here are some further pieces of information regarding Rihanna's beautiful post.

    Rihanna’s Instagram post
    Rihanna’s new Instagram post on Sunday (March 05) gives glimpses of his nine-month-old baby boy as he can be seen crying in one of the pictures. The singer captioned this post, ‘My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him’. Rihanna’s partner and father of the baby boy, A$AP Rocky, wrote ‘MR. MAYERS’ with a red heart in the comment area.     

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Here's how the Bollywood diva stays sexy and super fit

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    The photo release also revealed a nine-month-old kid sitting on Rihanna's lap while they watched the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever music video. For the 95th Academy Awards, Rihanna's single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for Best Original Song. This song is a homage to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

    The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood and aired live on March 12 at 5 p.m. PT.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    During her spectacular Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February, Rihanna confirmed that she and the rapper are expecting their second child. 

    Also Read: Tamil actress Khushbu Sundar spills details on how she got 'sexually abused' by her father

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    The singer landed on British Vogue's March edition cover with A$AP Rocky, when they publicly unveiled their 9-month-old son just days after her legendary event. "Oh my goodness, it's legendary. It encompasses everything. "You truly don't remember life before, it's the craziest thing ever," Rihanna said of motherhood, calling her son's birth "wonderful."

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
