Oscars 2023: Nominees to get $126,000 worth gift bag; the content inside it will SHOCK you

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Being nominated for an Oscar is an accomplishment in and of itself. The premium-luxury gift bag, however, is the icing on the cake for those who make it to the Oscars. Yep, you read that correctly! Nobody will leave the 2023 Oscars empty-handed, regardless of who wins the legendary golden trophy. The winners and candidates are given a prize package worth thousands of dollars every year.

    The 95th Academy Awards will be one of the year's most spectacular spectacles, with all eyes on who will take home the coveted golden trophy. This year, nominees will get an “Everyone Wins” gift hamper that costs a whopping $126,000. In 2022, nominees had taken home a hamper worth over $137,000.

    What's in the Oscars "Everyone Wins" gift bag?
    According to reports, the "Everyone Win" gift bag has 60 things ranging from luxury trips to lifestyle and cosmetic goods. The most costly aspect of the present is a $40,000 trip to Canada for three nights. Furthermore, the hamper includes $400 in premium perfumes. The hamper also includes a $9,000 three-night stay in Italy holiday package. Apart from that, it includes luxury skincare goods, Japanese milk bread, a gift box of Bateel dates, an Australian plot, and body sculpting certificates.

    Who receives the gift bags?
    The Oscar goodie bags will be given to the Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress nominees. Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana De Armas, Michelle Williams, and Judd Hirsch are among the lucky nominees this year. The receivers might also choose to decline gifts. Denzel Washington declined to accept his suitcase last year, while JK Simmons gave it to a charity auction.



     

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
