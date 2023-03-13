Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2023: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Where to watch Michelle Yeoh's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

    Academy Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once wins Best Picture at Oscars 2023. Here's where to watch the film online.

     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    The 95th Academy Awards belonged to the sci-fi thriller 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', which scored multiple awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, among other categories.

    Michelle Yeoh, Malaysian, becomes the first Asian woman to win best actress, for her playing of a Chinese laundromat owner embroiled in a battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain -- who happens to be her daughter. 

    "Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making!" Michelle Yeoh said.

    Also Read: Oscar Winners 2023: Double glory for India; see the complete list

    About Everything Everywhere All At Once
    Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Dwan direct the film, an exhilarating variation on anarchy that violates every law of logic and believability. While the tale weaves its way across alternative worlds and multiverses, it finally comes down to a heartbreaking home drama with all the characteristics of a marriage comedy, highlighting the story of a troubled immigrant family and exploring the link of mother-daughter love.

    Also Read: Why Naatu Naatu won Oscars? 7 exciting reasons jury loves THIS Indian song

    At the 95th Academy Awards, this action-comedy film received eleven nominations from fans and critics alike. Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Kuy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Screenplay were among the seven important honours bestowed to the film. Have you watched the movie yet? Find out where you can watch the movie online.

    Where to watch 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' online?
    The film is now available in India on the OTT platform Sony Liv. Those who missed the movie in theatres may rent it online through Amazon Prime Video.

     

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
