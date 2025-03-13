Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco announce new song ‘Sunset Blvd’ celebrating their love story; WATCH

Read Full Gallery

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate their love story with the release of "Sunset Blvd" on March 14, ahead of their album I Said I Love You First, out March 21.



Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ready to share more of their love story with the upcoming song "Sunset Blvd," which will be released on March 14. The track, from their album I Said I Love You First, holds special meaning as it reflects the couple's first date on Sunset Boulevard. Gomez shared a black-and-white selfie with Benny to announce the release, making it their first official photo together.



There have been many memorable times in their relationship, such as going back to Jitlada, a Thai restaurant in Los Angeles where they had their first date. Together with the proprietor of the restaurant, the couple recreated their favorite dish—fried shrimp with curry—and posted pictures of the moment to Instagram. Their bond, which is based on strong ties and common experiences, is evidently deeper than romance.

Their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, will drop on March 21, offering fans a closer look into their love journey. With singles like "Scared of Loving You" and "Call Me When You Break Up," the album explores the ups and downs of love. The full tracklist includes titles such as "Ojos Tristes," "Cowboy," and "Bluest Flame," promising a mix of emotions in their music.

Blanco and Gomez started dating in June 2023, and when Gomez revealed their engagement on Instagram in December, their romance took a significant turn. As evidence that love and creativity go hand in hand, the pair is sharing their personal journey with the world through their music and relationship, with an album in the works and a song honoring their love story. [WATCH]



