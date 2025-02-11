Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers unveiled for major categories before ceremony; Read on

The 2025 Academy Award nominees for Best Picture, Animated Feature, and Documentary categories have been revealed, along with key producers, ahead of the star-studded Oscars ceremony on March 2.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially revealed the list of producers nominated for Best Picture at the 2025 Academy Awards, alongside producers nominated in a few other key categories.

These announcements come as anticipation builds for the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Among the nominees for Best Picture are Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, DJ Gugenheim, and Brady Corbet for 'The Brutalist' by A24; Pascal Caucheteux and Jacques Audiard for Netflix's 'Emilia Perez'; Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira for Sony Pictures Classics' 'I'm Still Here'; Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Joslyn Barnes for 'Nickel Boys', produced by Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios; and Coralie Fargeat along with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for 'The Substance', a production by Mubi, as per Deadline.

In addition to the Best Picture category, the Academy also released the list of nominated producers for the Animated Feature category.

For the animated feature Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films), the nominated producers are Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza, Ron Dyens, and Gregory Zalcman.

Meanwhile, for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix), the nominated producers include Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, and Richard Beek, as per Deadline.

The nominations also include producers for Best Documentary Feature. Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, and Kellen Quinn have been recognized for 'Sugarcane', which is up for this prestigious category.

As per the rules of the Academy, to be eligible for an Oscar nomination in the Best Picture category, a producer must be determined eligible for a Producers Guild of America (PGA) award for the picture or have successfully appealed any refusal by the PGA regarding such eligibility.

The 2025 Academy Awards will be broadcast live by ABC on March 2, starting at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.

The ceremony will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

It will also be streamed live in India by Star Movies, and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4 am IST. 

