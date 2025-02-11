Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

Naga Chaitanya's latest film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and starring Sai Pallavi, hit theaters worldwide on February 7th. This article analyzes the film's performance on the crucial Monday after its opening weekend, examining its box office collections and assessing its potential for success.

Thandel Movie Monday Box Office Collections

The weekend is crucial for any film's box office performance. Monday typically sees a drop in collections, making it a critical test for a film's success. Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, opened this week. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, reportedly collected a worldwide gross of Rs. 62.37 crore in its first three days. Let's analyze its Monday performance.

Thandel passed its first Monday test decently. While morning shows were slow, the film picked up from the matinee onwards. Evening and night shows saw good occupancy in many places. However, the evening and night shows didn't match the matinee's momentum. Initial estimates predicted around 8 crore gross, but the final figure seems closer to 6 crore. This is a decent hold for a Naga Chaitanya film. A jump in collections is expected next weekend, which could solidify the film's hit status.

The Telugu version of Thandel had a pre-release theatrical business of Rs. 30 crore. It needs a worldwide gross of Rs. 70 crore to break even. The film has also received a good response in the US. With positive word-of-mouth, Thandel is performing well at the box office.

Sai Pallavi's performance is being praised by audiences. Devi Sri Prasad's music and S. Soundar Rajan's cinematography add to the film's appeal. It was produced by Bunny Vasu under the presentation of Allu Aravind. Naga Chaitanya's performance has captivated the audience, with both he and Sai Pallavi receiving acclaim for their portrayals of Raju and Satya.

