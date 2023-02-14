Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscar 2023 nominees luncheon: RRR's MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg

    Oscar candidates RRR pair MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the Academy Luncheon in Los Angeles, US. They posed for a photo with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

    Oscar 2023 nominees luncheon: RRR's MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently honoured this year's candidates at their annual Oscar Candidates Luncheon. Several celebs, including Tom Cruise, Brendon Fraser, Steven Spielberg, and Michelle Yeoh, were present to share ideas, socialise, and connect with one another. The annual class portrait finished the dinner. View the video to view the remarkable photograph and learn more.

    Oscar candidates RRR pair MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the Academy Luncheon in Los Angeles, US. They posed for a photo with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

    Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for an Academy Award, and India is overjoyed. They were nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the Academy Luncheon on February 13 (IST) in the Beverly Hilton ballroom in Los Angeles. There were almost 200 people in attendance, who afterwards posed for the annual class portrait. MM Keeraavani and Chandrabose are seen standing with ace American director Steven Spielberg in a photo that has gone viral.

    MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg
    Naatu Naatu is one of five songs nominated for an Oscar in 2023. The Academy arranged a luncheon for all candidates before of the Oscars event to honour them. MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose, who were both nominated, attended the luncheon in the United States. The pair cheerfully pose for a photo with American director Steven Spielberg.

    When is the Oscars 2023?
    The main Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will host the award presentation.

    About RRR
    SS Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional drama based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the two roles, respectively. The film also features an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani. The film was submitted in 14 categories at the Oscars 2023.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos-photos and urges her followers to help RBA

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos and urges her followers to help

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets a call from Pathaan, both have flirtatious chat-WATCH RBA

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana gets a call from Pathaan, both have flirtatious chat-WATCH

    Besharam Rang in Spain Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan son AbRam shares lovely moment RBA

    Besharam Rang in Spain: Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, shares lovely moment

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said RBA

    When Marvel star Jonathan Majors watched Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR; here's what he said

    Valentine Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video) RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Who is Rashmika Mandanna's valentine? Actress extends wishes to fans (Video)

    Recent Stories

    football Will Neymar play for Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 to fulfil huge dream?-ayh

    Will Neymar play FIFA World Cup 2026 to fulfil 'huge dream'?

    Called for interview 27 year old woman drugged raped in car at Gurugram mall parking gcw

    Called for interview, 27-year-old woman drugged, raped in car at Gurugram mall parking

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos-photos and urges her followers to help RBA

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional, shares some videos and urges her followers to help

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs ATKMB preview: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration

    Will you be mine Google Doodle celebrates Valentines Day with animated graphic check out gcw

    'Will you be mine?': Google Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day with animated graphic; Check out

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon