Oscar 2023 nominees luncheon: RRR's MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for an Academy Award, and India is overjoyed. They were nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose attended the Academy Luncheon on February 13 (IST) in the Beverly Hilton ballroom in Los Angeles. There were almost 200 people in attendance, who afterwards posed for the annual class portrait. MM Keeraavani and Chandrabose are seen standing with ace American director Steven Spielberg in a photo that has gone viral.

MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose pose with Steven Spielberg

When is the Oscars 2023?

The main Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will host the award presentation.

About RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional drama based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the two roles, respectively. The film also features an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani. The film was submitted in 14 categories at the Oscars 2023.