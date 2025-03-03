Ramadan 2025: Why eating dates daily is beneficial during Ramadan?

Entertainment
Daily consumption of dates improves digestion, preventing constipation and indigestion issues.
Dates are beneficial for those with low blood levels. Daily consumption increases iron levels, combating anemia.
Dates are rich in magnesium and potassium, which help regulate blood pressure effectively.
Eating dates reduces bad cholesterol in the body, promoting a healthy heart and cardiovascular system.
Dates, rich in antioxidants, are beneficial for your brain health, enhancing cognitive functions.
Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, dates strengthen bones, keeping them healthy and resilient.
Dates are rich in antioxidants. Daily consumption keeps skin radiant and healthy, reducing skin problems.
