Orry has stirred social media with his blunt reaction to an old resurfaced video of Mrunal Thakur, where she compared herself to Bipasha Basu, calling the actress “manly with muscles.” His unapologetic remark has now gone viral.

An old video clip from the acting days of Mrunal Thakur on television resurfaced recently, triggering a barrage of debates. In the clip taken from Kumkum Bhagya, Mrunal said that actor Arjit Taneja must like “a girl who is manly with muscles” and added sarcastically, “Go marry Bipasha [Basu]. I’m way better than Bipasha.”

Orry Slams Mrunal Thakur Over:

Social media personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani), who is famous for his blunt and viral commentaries, went on to fancy-expose the woman as follows on the shared video post:

"LMAO f’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking 🫠" along with laughing emojis signifying his utter disbelief.

Public Backlash Grows

The resurfacing of the clip soon drew much backlash on Mrunal Thakur. Many blasted the comments, saying they were insensitive and put down Bipasha, accusing her of being toxic and subliminally body-shaming. An array of platforms and forums lambasted the comments for being bluntly rude and pouring out her insecurities.

Netizens weren't easy on her with comments: "She stands nowhere remotely close to Bipasha," and accusations of being very judgmental with sharp tones, or that of a spontaneous "bully".

Bipasha Basu Puts Reply With Grace

Bipasha Basu replied gracefully. On her Instagram, she shared a quote:

“Strong women lift each other up.” She further added: “Get those muscles, beautiful ladies … we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

Her message was widely interpreted as a dignified response to the viral comments—preserving class and shifting focus to positive empowerment.

The resurfaced viral clip of Mrunal Thakur calling Bipasha "manly with muscles" and claims of superiority rightfully received heavy backlash. Orry's reaction depicted the disbelief and derision piercing across social media. Bipasha Basu's composed yet empowering response fused negativity with a very empowering message.