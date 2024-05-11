Entertainment

Not Aditya Roy Kapur, but Ananya Panday turns STALKER for this actor

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', which recently completed five years of its release.

Will Smith

Karan had cast Hollywood actor Will Smith, who made a special appearance in the film.

Ananya recently expressed how surprised she was to meet the actor for the first time on the set of her film.

Ananya Panday claimed that she couldn't believe Punit Malhotra, the filmmaker, had kept this secret. 

Ananya said that a day before the shoot that she was filming a song, and Punit casually mentioned Will Smith's appearance. She claimed that his disclosure surprised everyone.

Ananya even described Will Smith as the most chilled-out person when she initially arrived on the set. 

Ananya even admitted that she stared at him like a stalker and said nothing during their meeting.

