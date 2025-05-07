Indian actors Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Tej, and several others have expressed their unwavering support for the armed forces following Operation Sindoor.

India's recent military operation, Operation Sindoor is a counter attack to Pakistani's Pahalgam terror attacks. This has been widely appreciated by citizens and celebrities for showing the daring step towards saving the country. The operation was launched by Indian government in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. This operation targeted several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Some Indian actors, including Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Tej, and others, took to social media to appreciate the armed forces.

Indian actors support to Operation Sindoor:

Siddharth Malhotra's Tribute to the Army

Bollywood star Siddharth Malhotra, who was part of the military film Shershaah, praised the Indian Army's bravery. He tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "Saluting the courage and dedication of our soldiers. Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor". His tweet was adored by fans, many of whom recalled his performance as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. More than just a film, he still carries those responsibilities and values with him.

Varun Tej's Patriotic Message

Tollywood star Varun Tej also voiced his support to the armed forces. He posted a picture related to Operation Sindoor on his Instagram stories, writing "#ZeroTolerance Jai Hind". His statement mirrored India's firm stand on terrorism and matched the sentiments of most citizens.

Other Celebrities Join In

Several other actors and filmmakers came out in support of the Indian Army. Akshay Kumar, who has been well-known for his patriotic films, re-tweeted the Army's statement with the comment "Justice is served! Jai Hind!". Suniel Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Riteish Deshmukh too released statements appreciating the armed forces.

Public Reaction and National Sentiment

The broad support by celebrities has strengthened national unity. The majority of people on social media were proud of the Indian Army's actions, while others were calling for there to be constant vigilance against terrorism. The operation has stirred controversy over India's defense policy and why it must remain united during crises.

Operation Sindoor not only demonstrated India's nationalism but also united citizens with celebrities in order to support the armed forces. With backing from actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Tej, and many more, the operation has reaffirmed the country's position against terrorism