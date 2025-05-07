Following "Operation Sindoor," a series of targeted strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan and PoK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his planned trip to Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his planned travel to Europe in the wake of India's "Operation Sindoor," which involved targeted attacks on terror facilities in Pakistan and PoK. The three-nation trip was being planned for mid-May and included planned stops in Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands.

The decision was made during a period of increased regional tensions after India's military intervention, albeit the formal reasons for the cancellation have not been made clear. Since the Prime Minister's attention is expected to stay on domestic and immediate regional issues after the operation in Pakistan, the development raises the possibility of a potential recalibration of diplomatic priorities in light of the changing security situation.

Operation Sindoor

A vicious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 civilians prompted the Indian Armed Forces to launch "Operation Sindoor," a series of targeted precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India said that terrorist organizations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed were using the targeted areas to organize and carry out operations against the country.

According to the Indian government, "Operation Sindoor" targeted nine specified locations, with a purposeful avoidance of Pakistani military installations and concentrated, methodical, and non-escalatory activities. Pakistan denounced the strikes as an act of war and strongly condemned them.