Onam 2023: Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans ‘happiness’ on festive ocassion; check out post

Celebrities wished fans on social media on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Abhishek Bachchan also posted on social media to wish his followers success and joy. The Ghoomer actor posted on X, “Wishing a joyous Onam to all celebrating. May the colours and traditions of this vibrant festival fill your hearts with happiness and unity.”

Malaika Arora Khan, along with sister Amrita Arora too celebrated the festival with family having a grand feast. Malaika Arora uploaded several images from her family's Onam celebrations on Tuesday. In her straightforward, conventional white clothing, the actress exuded an ethereal aura. While her golden dupatta sparkled, her bindi steals the show and elevates the entire ensemble. Her charisma merely makes everything more alluring. Malaika captioned the post: Happy onam… wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest,” tagging her mother. Check out the post below: