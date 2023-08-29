Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: Abhishek Bachchan wishes fans ‘happiness’ on festive ocassion; check out post

    On his X account, Abhishek Bachchan sent followers his best wishes on the auspicious ocassion of Onam. On this significant festival, the Bollywood star wished everyone "happiness."
     

    Onam 2023
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Celebrities wished fans on social media on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Abhishek Bachchan also posted on social media to wish his followers success and joy. The Ghoomer actor posted on X, “Wishing a joyous Onam to all  celebrating. May the colours and traditions of this vibrant  festival fill your hearts with happiness and unity.” 

    Malaika Arora Khan, along with sister Amrita Arora too celebrated the festival with family having a grand feast. Malaika Arora uploaded several images from her family's Onam celebrations on Tuesday. In her straightforward, conventional white clothing, the actress exuded an ethereal aura. While her golden dupatta sparkled, her bindi steals the show and elevates the entire ensemble. Her charisma merely makes everything more alluring. Malaika captioned the post: Happy onam… wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest,” tagging her mother. Check out the post below:

     

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
