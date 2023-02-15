On Valentine's Day Jennifer Lopez shares her underboob tattoo which she did for Ben Affleck-see pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get matching tattoos for Valentine's Day to commemorate their love. The singer surprised fans with previously unseen photos of the couple.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez said that she and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, had identical tattoos. JLo came to Instagram on Valentine's Day and uploaded a sequence of photos, beginning with a reveal of her underboob tattoo. The photo was clicked just after the ink was applied. In the photos that followed, she posted a lovely image of Ben and offered viewers a close-up look at his tattoo.

    Jennifer also uploaded a few sensual photos of herself and Ben, one showing the two relaxing on a boat. In the photo, Jennifer was wearing a yellow bikini, and the Batman star couldn't keep his hands off her. She also had a number of wonderful moments with him, including dinner outings, holidays, and family reunions.

    Sharing the pictures, Jennifer wrote, “Commitm"nt ♾️ Happy ValentinValentine'slove (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    The c"uple'scouple'ss section blew up as soon as the pictures were out! Several fans celebrated Ben and Jen’s loJen'sr them. “The tat"oo Jenny your first and it’s a mit'sing one ughh I’m shakI'm you two are too cute," a fan "ommented. “My hear"ttttt you two I’m soo I'mpy you found each other again," added "nother. “Ok, I’m"cryiI'mthe tattoo (heart emoji)," a thir" user commented.

    Jennifer and Ben tied the knot last year. The couple first exchanged their vows in Las Vegas and hosted an private ceremony. DailyMail.com reported that both Affleck and Jennifer's children from earlier marriages walked the aisle before the bride made her grand entry.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    This included Jennifer’s children from her wedding with third husband Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Max, and Affleck’s from first wife Jennifer Garner- Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
