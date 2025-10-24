Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates the success of ‘Thamma’, his first big Diwali release. The horror-comedy film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna, has collected ₹58.79 crore in 3 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, basking in the success of his recent release 'Thamma', expressed his excitement and said he has always "dabbled with unique subjects" that make the audience and his fans happy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said in a statement, "I have always dabbled with unique subjects, ensuring that when they are made, it makes everyone happy, the audiences and my producers are happy. So, I'm happy to make both of them happy this Diwali with my brand of cinema."

Big Opening and Audience Response

Sharing his happiness on the success of the film, he added, "I feel on top of the world to have delivered my biggest opening with Thamma. It is a very big project from Dinesh Vijan's MHCU that I got to headline, and I couldn't be prouder to have delivered a solid day 1 for my producer by bringing people to the theatres."

Ayushmann is thrilled that kids are enjoying the film's storyline. "I visited a few theatres and saw children on the whole liking the film so much, entire families came to watch our film and continue to do so - it just makes me happy. Thamma is for the entire family, and it is my first Big Diwali release. To go to the theatres with my family to celebrate Diwali with my entire family has been a moment I will cherish forever."

Box Office Performance

Speaking of 'Thamma', the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna, has collected 58.79 crore net in just 3 days, according to the press release.

Ayushmann is overwhelmed with the love he is receiving from audiences. He shared, "It feels amazing, and I am very overwhelmed. My heart is full of gratitude for the people who have always supported my unique cinema brand. I have spent a decade making this kind of cinema my calling card, and for this cinema to become a Diwali release is truly special. I'm loving every moment of this."

About ‘Thamma’ and the MHCU

Created under the Maddock Films banner, 'Thamma' is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists. (ANI)



Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.