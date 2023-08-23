Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Chiranjeevi's birthday 'Kalki 2898 AD's team shares unseen clip of Prabhas, calling it ‘Chiru leaks’

    August 22 marked Megastar Chiranjeevi's 68th birthday. The directors of 'Kalki 2898 AD' wished the actor and posted unseen footage of Prabhas from the film. Filmmakers also took to their official social media account to wish megastar Chiranjeevi on his birthday.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 7:32 AM IST

    Prabhas' highly awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Nag Ashwin is directing the film, which is set to be released in 2024. On August 22, megastar Chiranjeevi turned 68 years old. To wish the legendary actor a happy birthday, the creators of 'Kalki 2898 AD' shared an unseen footage of Prabhas from the film on social media.

    The video was not accidentally or illegally leaked. Instead, the Telugu film's directors were inspired by Chiranjeevi's legendary 'Chiru leaks' and uploaded a small clip from the film. Prabhas appeared in the video, reenacting a moment from Chiranjeevi's legendary film Gang Leader. The film came out three decades ago.

    Prabhas was seen in the video wielding a portable gas burner, replicating the sequence from Gang Leader. The creators shared the video and wrote, “Straight from the hearts and the editing room of #Kalki2898AD 👀 Here’s wishing our Megastar @KChiruTweets garu an extraordinary birthday! Inspired by #ChiruLeaks."

    Chiranjeevi celebrates his 68th birthday on Tuesday, August 22. While he received birthday wishes from fans and stars in the Telugu film industry, his superstar son Ram Charan sent him the most personal message. He took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo to wish his father a happy birthday. Chiranjeevi is depicted holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara. While a love emoji obscures the young princess's face, Chiranjeevi can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile for the camera.

    “Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family," Ram Charan wrote in the caption of his post.

    About Kalki 2898 AD
    Project K was the previous name for Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film. It was created on a gigantic Rs 600 crore budget, making it the most costly Indian film ever made. 'Kalki 2898 AD' will hit theatres in January 2024.

    The movie has Prabhas with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati. 

