Friends to Modern Family: 5 weekend binge-worthy sitcoms to shape yourself

Read Full Article

Sitcoms are one of a kind and they bring instant joy, laughter and life lessons into our lives out of no where. No matter how bad things are and how stuck we are , Sitcoms always does magic to our moods. There are certain sitcoms like Friends and Modern Family etc that leaves a lasting impact on viewers. If you are looking for a weekend binge worthy sitcoms for self discovery and better perspective, Consider these.

5 weekend binge-worthy sitcoms:

1. Friends

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

'Friends' is undoubtedly a classic sitcom that revolves around the lives of six friends Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Joey Tribiani, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay. This show follows the ups and downs of their lives in New York City. The relatable characters and memorable moments shows themes of friendship, love and personal growth through fun and laughter.

2. Modern Family

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Modern Family is a famous sitcom that revolves around the lives of three diverse families that are connected by patriarch, Jay Pritchett. This show shows the complexities of modern family by breaking stereotypes like adoption, same sex marriage and cultural differences. This show gives you a whole new perspective on things and family.

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Where to watch: Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a sitcom that revolves around the detectives of 99th precinct in Brooklyn. The show portrays humor along with social issues like racism, LGBTQ+ showing the entertainment and also gives thought provoking perspectives with its comic and meaningful storytelling.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day 2025: Sania Mirza to PV Sindhu; 7 women who inspire in Sports

4. The Office

Where to watch: Netflix

The Office is a mockumentary style sitcom that shows the daily lives of employees working at Dunder Mifflin in a hilarious way. The unique characters and humor makes the workplace scenarios in the relatable manner. This series highlights the office dynamics and importance of team work, making it a perfect binge worthy option.

5. Parks and Recreation:

Where to watch: JioCinema and JioHotstar

"Parks and Recreation" is an optimistic show that revolves around the challenges of working in the parks of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. This show is a perfect blend of witty humor and positive messages about the community.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Latest Videos