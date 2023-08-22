‘Karthikeya 2’ director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surya to be the lead in Chandoo Mondeti's next film. 'Karthikeya 1' and 'Karthikeya 2' were the movies of the director that was a hit during its time.

     

     

     

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Chandoo Mondeti, director of the famous 'Karthikeya 1' and 'Karthikeya 2' movies confirmed in an interview that his next project would be with Surya being the lead character. He revealed that his idea is to make a socio-fantasy genre film. It plans to make the movie based on all four Vedas. Surya has been having a busy schedule for the last two years due to which the confirmation for this next project has been delayed. Chandoo Mondeti pointed out how friendly Surya behaves around people. He added that Surya was pretty impressed with his movie 'Karthikeya 2' and that he was able to pick out certain shots from the movie that he liked. 

     

    Surya is currently doing a project with Siruthai Siva- ‘Kanguva’. Siruthai Siva is the director as well as the writer of the movie. It is recently known that Surya had reportedly let his fans in a meeting know that ‘Kanguva’ is a film project that has gone beyond his expectations. E. V. Dinesh Kumar is the production coordinator. 

    ALSO READ: ‘Glimpses of Harold Das’ video OUT: Arjun Sarja’s first look from ‘Leo’ released on actor’s birthday

    Recently, the producers of the film came to light for preventing any kind of sharing of photos or videos from the set of ‘Kanguva’ on social media. They were very stern in this decision since it is a collective effort of all the people working behind the movie. They said that their ultimate aim is to provide the best theatre experience for the crowd. Therefore, they had requested to delete whatever that had already been shared related to ‘Kanguva’ and not to share any future updates before the movie is released. The producers also mentioned in their Twitter post that legal action would be taken if this pattern is repeated.

    ALSO READ: Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian wedding invite leaked; Marriage details went VIRAL on social media

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
