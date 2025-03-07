NBA: Top Rookie Point Guards Making Waves in the 2024-2025 Season

NBA: Discover the top rookie point guards who are making significant impacts in the NBA's 2024-2025 season, blending storytelling with key statistics.

article_image1
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle has quickly emerged as a standout rookie for the San Antonio Spurs. After a stellar college career at Connecticut, Castle transitioned to the NBA with high expectations. Despite the Spurs' overall struggles, holding a 25-34 record, Castle's individual performance has been noteworthy. He is leading all rookies with an average of 13.2 points per game, Castle showcased his offensive capabilities with a remarkable 32-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With teammate Victor Wembanyama sidelined due to injury, Castle has accepted a larger role, positioning himself as a potential foundational player for the Spurs' future.

budget 2025
article_image2

Reed Sheppard – Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard has been a bright spot for the Houston Rockets this season. His court vision and playmaking abilities have drawn comparisons to seasoned veterans. Sheppard leads all rookies in assists, averaging 6.8 per game, showcasing his ability to orchestrate the offense effectively.
Boasting a 45% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, Sheppard has proven to be a reliable long-range scorer. His seamless transition into the Rockets' lineup has been instrumental in the team's competitive performances this season.


article_image3

Alex Sarr – Atlanta Hawks

Alex Sarr's athleticism and defensive tenacity have been key assets for the Atlanta Hawks. His versatility allows him to guard multiple positions, making him a valuable asset on the defensive end. Averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, Sarr leads all rookie guards in this category, often initiating fast breaks with his quick transitions.
With an average of 1.2 blocks per game, Sarr has showcased his rim-protecting abilities, adding a defensive edge to the Hawks' backcourt. His contributions have been pivotal in the Hawks' pursuit of a playoff spot this season.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: 5 Subtle Hints That Foreshadowed John Cena Historic Heel Turn

WWE: 5 Subtle Hints That Foreshadowed John Cena’s Historic Heel Turn

NBA: Steph Curry Funniest Moments That Had Fans in Splits

NBA: Steph Curry’s Funniest Moments That Had Fans in Splits

Sunil Chhetri comes out of International retirement to play in India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers HRD

Sunil Chhetri comes out of International retirement to play in India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Suryakumar Yadav wishes Team India luck ahead of final against New Zealand HRD

Suryakumar Yadav wishes Team India luck for the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025: Former England skipper hails Steve Smith's captaincy despite Australia's exit HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Former England skipper hails Steve Smith's captaincy despite Australia's exit

Recent Stories

Worried about toddler's arrogance? 6 reasons for their behavior, tips to deal with it MEG

Worried about toddler's arrogance? 6 reasons for their behavior, tips to deal with it

Friends to Modern Family: 5 weekend binge-worthy sitcoms to shape yourself MEG

Friends to Modern Family: 5 weekend binge-worthy sitcoms to shape yourself

WWE: 5 Subtle Hints That Foreshadowed John Cena Historic Heel Turn

WWE: 5 Subtle Hints That Foreshadowed John Cena’s Historic Heel Turn

NBA: Steph Curry Funniest Moments That Had Fans in Splits

NBA: Steph Curry’s Funniest Moments That Had Fans in Splits

Nasdaq Composite Plunges Into Correction Territory As Trump Tariffs, Tempered Tech Industry Outlook Sets Of Another Steep Sell-Off

Nasdaq Composite Plunges Into Correction Territory As Trump Tariffs, Tempered Tech Industry Outlook Sets Of Another Steep Sell-Off

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon