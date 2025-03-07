NBA: Steph Curry’s Funniest Moments That Had Fans in Splits

Read Full Article

NBA: Steph Curry is known for his unreal shooting ability, but he’s also one of the most entertaining personalities in the NBA. Whether it’s his wholesome off-court moments, funny reactions, or unexpected mishaps, Curry has kept fans laughing throughout his career. Here’s a look at some of his funniest moments that show why he’s not just an elite player but also a true entertainer.

“The Kid’s Asleep” Incident (2022-23 Season)

The first week of NBA season 2022-23 had wild moments with teams having thriller finishes. Damian Lee of Portland Trail Blazers struck a buzzer beat clutch shot to win the game. Steph Curry, who was watching the match live from his home, couldn't control his excitement for his brother-in-law. The Baby faced Assassin was so excited that he forgot about his kids.

Steph Curry's loud cheering and shouting woke his children who were in their sleep upstairs. His wife suggested controlling his excitement but Curry said “I don't care”. This was in the context of their kids sleeping.

Klay Thompson’s Dunk Leads to Curry’s Epic Fall

In a Golden State Warriors game against the Indiana Pacers, Klay Thompson performed a spectacular dunk. Steph Curry, like his teammates on the watch, was in awe of the hoop slam. The point guard got up in excitement and started jumping. However, in the process, he tripped and had an embarrassing fall.

The OG “Proud Daddy”

Steph Curry had his top OG moment when he was shooting a promo. While facing the camera, Curry confidently delivered his lines. He said, “I'm your host Stephen Curry, proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Del Curry and Proud Daddy of Boston Celtics.” This was after the Golden State Warriors won their NBA championship against the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 season.

Steph Curry the ‘Pro Golfer’

Steph Curry is known for his spectacular basketball skills. He has dominated the court for more than a decade. However, the baby-faced assassin managed to transfer his sporting skills to the field of Golf as well. In a friendly golf session, Curry launched a tough shot but with pinpoint accuracy. After the ball went inside the hole, he ran with excitement covering the whole field.

