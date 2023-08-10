OMG 2 REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film on sex education worth watch? Read THIS

OMG 2 First Review: Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 was approved by the Censor Board with 27 changes after being held up for more than two weeks. The film acquired a 'Adults Only' rating.

The first review of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 is out, and it praises the Bollywood superstar's "audacious attempt." The satirical comedy film is a follow-up to the 2012 smash hit OMG- Oh My God! OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil. 'Gadar 2', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will compete at the movie office with 'Oh My God 2'. Both films will be released on August 11. The popular movies 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2' sequels were released in 2001 and 2012, respectively.

Sudhir Chaudhary, a senior journalist, saw OMG 2 at a VIP screening and expressed his thoughts on Twitter. Mr Chaudhary praised Akshay's portrayal, writing, "Watched #OMG2, found it a path-breaking film on sex education, a subject we avoid discussing in our homes and schools." I thought it was hilarious and entertaining, like a true-blue

@akshaykumar humour with a beautiful message. I believe it's a brave attempt from a well-known actor like #AkshayKumar, who doesn't need to take chances. He addressed a difficult issue with maturity and conviction. Every adolescent, parent, and teacher should see it, in my opinion. Unfortunately, an A rating has converted OMG2 into an Adult picture, despite its intended audience of youngsters."

It was originally said that the creators were dissatisfied with the adjustments and intended to oppose them. "The filmmakers are not happy with these cuts because they believe they will dilute the film's essence." They also do not accept a 'A' certificate. After all, they believe that individuals of all ages should be exposed to the idea of sex education," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

OMG 2 will be released in cinemas on Friday, August 11. At the box office, it is competing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.