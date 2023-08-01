Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's film gets 'A' certificate from CBFC, Know details

    OMG 2's release is not likely to be postponed. The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer have planned to drop the film's trailer on August 3. The film was in the news as makers and CBFC were at loggerheads for getting the 'U/A' certificate but now the film got an A certificate with CBFC suggesting modifications.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since pushed for review by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Just ten days before releasing the film, it has now been reported that the Amit Rai directorial has received an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from the censor board. The film has been creating buzz ever since the film got told to do 20 cuts, deemed unacceptable by the makers and Akshay Kumar. According to reports, by a leading entertainment portal, CBFC has suggested ‘no cuts’ but only modifications for OMG 2. "After all the discussions, the film has been passed without any cuts. There are scenes, dialogues and characters which have got modified by the makers after discussion with the censor board members," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

    The insider further claimed that the release of OMG 2 is not likely to be postponed and that the makers are planning to unveil and release the trailer of OMG 2 on August 3. He said, "The rumour mills were circulating reports about a delay in releasing the film. But there is no truth to those reports. Also, OMG, 2 will release on August 11 as scheduled. The aggressive marketing campaign will begin now, leading to its release. The trailer is likely to drop in the next 2 days."

    It is also said and reported that even though the makers of OMG 2 were initially fighting for a U/A Certificate, they realised that it would require them to make a lot of cuts. Therefore, the makers decided to respect the modifications suggested by CBFC and go ahead with an A certificate.

    OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 OMG, which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Paresh Rawal, who was a part of the 2012 movie, will not be a part of the sequel now. Instead, Pankaj Tripathi has joined the franchise. Yami Gautam also plays a key role in the movie. It is said and claimed that OMG 2 revolves around sex education. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

