Angus Cloud no more: 'Euphoria' actor passes away at 25; battled drug addiction

It is sad news for fans of the iconic show Euphoria. Euphoria's co-star of Zendaya, Angus Cloud, is no more. The young actor has passed away at 25 as he was battling drug addiction. The family of Angus hopes he gets remembered for his humour and love for everyone and has asked for privacy this time.

Actor Angus Cloud, popularly known for his role as Fezco on the hit show of HBO, Euphoria, passed away at his family home in Oakland, California, on Monday (July 31). He was 25 years old. The actor was one of breakout stars in show, known for his unique way of speaking and emoting through his eyes. Angus winning transition from a tough drug dealer to a kind advisor to other characters on the show earned him immense accolades and love from the audience and the critics alike. Angus won the hearts of audiences and fans with a brilliant performance in Euphoria which made critics and audiences notice his fine acting chops.

Without revealing the cause of death, Angus's family gave an official statement saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort is knowing Angus has reunited with his dad, the best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health. We hope that his passing can remind others that they are not alone and should not fight their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the statement added.

An HBO spokesperson paid tribute to Angus told a renowned global magazine, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time." Besides Euphoria, the actor got cast in Scream 6, The Line and several music videos like Noah Cyrus's All Three and Juice WRLD’s Cigarettes.

