    Cardi B faces brutal allegations after she threw her mic on stage in Vegas at a fan; Know details

    Cardi B recently made headlines after she flung her mic at a fan who threw a drink at her mid-performance. Reportedly, the singer is facing battery allegations after the mic toss incident. A fan threw an unidentified liquid at her on stage and as a quick reaction, Cardi B threw her mic from on stage on a fan.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Cardi B, the chart-topping rapper known for her high-energy performances, is unfortunately also facing shocking battery allegations following an incident at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. During a recent show in the scorching triple-digit weather, an audience member threw an unidentified liquid at the artist, provoking an immediate reaction from Cardi. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, the singer avenged by tossing her microphone into the crowd. The entire episode, captured on cameras, has now become a subject of investigation. Cardi B is now facing severe allegations by the people injured in this incident. The songstress is facing allegations for the entire incident.

    In an unexpected turn of events at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Cardi B, found herself implicated in battery allegations following an incident during her electrifying performance on Saturday. The rapper, known for her energetic shows, threw her microphone into the crowd in retaliation to a liquid thrown at her from the audience.

    Unfortunately, the microphone's trajectory took an unexpected turn, hitting not only the original offender but also had hit another woman standing nearby. This unexpected outcome led to an uncomfortable incident captured by cameras at the venue, leading to a police report filed the next day.

    The temperature at Drai's Nightclub had skyrocketed into triple digits, prompting Cardi B and her DJ to encourage the crowd to help cool her off by splashing water on stage. However, as the performance unfolded, a woman in the audience threw some unknown liquid at the rapper, triggering an instantaneous reaction from Cardi.

    Eyewitnesses captured the moment on camera, revealing how the microphone hit the intended drink thrower but also reversed and struck another woman nearby. The injured party promptly reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro PD the following day, leading to Cardi being listed as a suspect in a battery case.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
