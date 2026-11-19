O.M.: Operation Mole, the next Tamil spy action movie starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, will open in theatres globally on November 20, 2026.

O.M: Operation Mole, the next Tamil spy action movie starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, will open in theatres globally on November 20, 2026. Prior to its debut, industry tracker Cinehungama on X gave an early report on the film's performers, narrative, action sequences, and soundtrack.

The November 18 post emphasises the film's composition and script as two of its primary strengths. According to the review, the characters contribute significantly to the narrative, with characterisation playing a critical role in shaping the plot. The ensemble cast's performances have also gained praise, with Sai Pallavi standing out for her interpretation.

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The article identifies Sai Pallavi as the standout performer, saying her screen presence and performance leave a lasting impact. The tweet also praises the contributions of the other cast members, implying that their performances work together to support the film's plot. The early report also discusses action. It notably cites the single-shot action sequences, which are regarded as among of the film's highlights. One moment with Dhanush has also been singled out for its ferocity. According to Cinehungama, the actor shows a different side of himself in this scene, while Sai Abhyankkar's background soundtrack enhances the effect.

The music composer is also acknowledged for his contribution throughout the film. According to the study, the songs and background soundtrack match both the action and emotional passages. Emotional moments, in particular, are thought to contribute to the broader story by giving people and circumstances more weight.

Beyond the acting and technical qualities, the early review places a strong emphasis on the storyline. It implies that the film's presentation and narrative have a substantial impact on the entire viewing experience. The essay also highlights how several narratives come together in the film. While the basic plot is regarded as simple, the study praises the writing and presentation for tying the many narrative parts together. The post highlights several things, including Dhanush's action scenes, Sai Pallavi's acting, and Sai Abhyankkar's background soundtrack. The report's overall review depicts O.M: Operation Mole as a theatrical picture with action, dramatic passages, and ensemble performances.

These remarks are based on an early report shared on X ahead of the film's scheduled theatrical premiere and should be interpreted as an individual judgment rather than a broader critical consensus.

OM: Operation Mole Cast and Technical Crew

O.M: Operation Mole, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stars Dhanush in the lead role, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans. Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios co-produced the film. The project was earlier touted as OM Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood. Prior to its theatrical debut, the filmmakers altered the title to O.M: Operation Mole.