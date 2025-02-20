Olivia Munn reveals how she refused "lots of money" following a "traumatic" event on movie sets

The Newsroom star described a "traumatic" movie set experience. She described what "were really not okay," reporting the encounter to the movie company, E! News said.

Feb 20, 2025

Actress Olivia Munn opened up about a horrific encounter she had on a film set. 'The Newsroom' actor shared her experience of a "traumatic" situation on a movie set. She talked about the things that "were really not okay," so much so that she reported the event to the movie studio, reported E! News.

"I had to file complaints with the studio, and there's a lot of other little things that go along with it, but it got to this place where I was offered a lot of money," said Munn on the recent episode of Monica Lewinsky's podcast.

She continued, "Seven figures to accept, I guess, their apology and them taking acknowledgement of it, but it came along with an NDA," reported E! News.

However, she did not reveal the name of the film and shared that she never discussed the matter publicly, as she "just wanted to move past it all," as per the outlet.

"I just felt it was so wrong," Munn shared. "And at this time specifically, this was at the beginning of the MeToo/TimesUp."

"This was like the reckoning, the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all," she continued. "This was that time period, and this was when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA saying. 'Oh, you only did it for the money,' so I was afraid that my voice and speaking up would reverse any kind of validity to my voice."

So, while the actress met with lawyers on both sides of the dispute and was offered a settlement, she eventually went with her instinct and declined.

"We walked out of there," she continued, "and I remember feeling so proud when I walked out, so proud of myself."

"That comes into the feistiness of not thinking things through and being so upset and frustrated that this would be the offer to me," she shared. "I did not think about negotiating. I did not think about anything besides how disrespectful that was," as per the outlet.

"Look, was it the right thing to do and do the people in my life think that I did the right thing and are proud of me for that? Yes," she said, adding, "It's not that I wouldn't have ended up with the same decision, it's that I made that decision based on anger, and that is something I had to learn how to do rein in and use for my benefit."

The actress is no stranger to speaking up about injustices on set. Back in 2018, Munn went public about an incident surrounding her film Predator. In it, she successfully advocated to 20th Century Fox for a scene involving Steven Wilder Striegel to be cut from the movie after the actress learned that he was a registered sex offender, reported E! News.

