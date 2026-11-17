Odyssey OTT Release: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrives on digital platforms on November 17, bringing its epic adventure home with over 90 minutes of bonus footage. Here’s what viewers in India need to know before watching the film online

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited mythological epic The Odyssey is finally making its way from cinemas to home screens. After attracting considerable attention with its grand visuals, ambitious storytelling and impressive ensemble cast, the film is gearing up for its digital home release on November 17, 2026.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the film brings Homer's legendary Greek epic to life on a massive cinematic scale. While international audiences can look forward to its digital release, Indian viewers are still waiting for confirmation about the film's availability on local OTT platforms.

The Odyssey OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Film?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive on digital platforms on November 17, 2026. The announcement was made through the film's official social media account, which shared details of its upcoming home entertainment release.

The film will initially be available through digital purchase and rental options rather than a confirmed subscription-based OTT premiere. Platforms expected to offer the international digital release include Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, while YouTube is also among the options for digital rental or purchase.

However, Indian viewers should note that the November 17 announcement does not confirm an India-specific streaming date or platform. The makers have yet to provide clarity on when the film will become available through Indian digital services.

The film is also scheduled to receive physical home entertainment editions, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

The Odyssey OTT Version To Include Over 90 Minutes Of Bonus Content

One of the biggest attractions of the home release is the additional material accompanying the film. According to reports, the digital and physical editions are expected to include more than 90 minutes of bonus content.

The additional footage will reportedly offer audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Nolan's ambitious production. It is expected to explore the filmmaking process, the extensive shooting locations and the challenges involved in adapting one of the most celebrated literary works in history.

The film was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, reflecting Nolan's preference for large-format filmmaking and immersive visuals. The additional material could give fans a closer look at how the filmmaker and his team brought the ancient Greek world to the screen.

For viewers interested in filmmaking and cinematic techniques, the bonus footage could be an important reason to explore the home release beyond simply revisiting the movie.

The Odyssey Plot And Star Cast: What Is Christopher Nolan's Film About?

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name, The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War.

His journey is anything but straightforward. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures, supernatural forces, dangerous challenges and temptations that threaten to prevent him from reaching his destination.

At the heart of the story is Odysseus' determination to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and their son, Telemachus. The narrative combines mythology, adventure, survival and family, making it one of the most enduring stories in classical literature.

Matt Damon plays Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope and Tom Holland appears as Telemachus. The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Samantha Morton.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the film transforms the centuries-old literary classic into a large-scale cinematic adventure.