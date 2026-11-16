Matt Damon describes starring in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as the role of a lifetime. He praised Nolan's commitment to practical filmmaking, noting the production felt like a grand, collaborative expedition rather than a standard movie.

Matt Damon Reflects on Starring in Christopher Nolan Epic The Odyssey

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has described starring in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' as the opportunity he had been waiting for throughout his career, terming it the "call" he had "been waiting for my entire life," according to People. The Oscar-winning actor, 56, shared his experience of working on the ambitious adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic during a special screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 11.

The post-screening question-and-answer session was moderated by actor Robert Downey Jr. Damon, who portrays the Greek hero Odysseus in the film, said he had never expected to get an opportunity to play such a role. "It was the call I've been waiting for my entire life," Damon said, reflecting on being offered the lead role. "I really didn't think I'd ever get a chance to really do it," he added, as per the outlet.

Speaking about the scale of the production, the actor said the film offered him an experience unlike any other project he had worked on, particularly because of Nolan's emphasis on practical filmmaking. "And I've never worked at this scale, certainly not at this scale with the opportunity for everything to be in camera," he said, referring to the film's extensive use of practical effects and the collaboration required among different departments.

Praising Nolan's approach to filmmaking, Damon said the director expected an extraordinary level of commitment from everyone involved in the project. "Chris asks an unreasonable amount from every single person, and he asks [it of] himself," the actor said, according to People. Damon also spoke about the camaraderie among the cast and crew, explaining how the demanding nature of the production brought everyone together. "There's an incredible sense of camaraderie," he said, adding that everyone involved took pride in their work and embraced the challenge of bringing the epic story to the screen. "The interdisciplinary collaboration that was happening, because we were all in it together, so much of it felt like, it felt more like an expedition than a movie," he added.

Despite the film's massive scale, Damon said Nolan's sets retained the intimate atmosphere of an independent film, particularly from an actor's perspective. "It's all about momentum on these sets, but it feels like you're making an independent movie," he explained. "It feels like you're on one of those indies where you're in a room with the director and it's two people at a table," Damon continued. "That's the experience from the actor's perspective."

'The Odyssey' follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous journey home following the Trojan War. The film was shot across multiple countries and features Tom Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus and Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope. The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron. Damon had previously spoken about the physically demanding nature of the production in a July interview with People, recalling the challenges of filming in freezing temperatures and working on elaborate sequences involving water. "It was the best experience I've ever had because everybody on the set was experienced enough to know that the movie required everybody to be completely maxing out and straining against what they thought was possible and what they'd done before," he said at the time. 'The Odyssey' marks Damon's third collaboration with Nolan, following 'Interstellar' (2014) and 'Oppenheimer' (2023). The film, which hit theatres on July 17, is scheduled to return to cinemas on December 11 following its record-breaking theatrical run, according to People.