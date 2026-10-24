Jay Bhanushali pledges his support to Mahhi Vij following their separation, while Mahhi opens up about her decision to refuse alimony and the challenges of raising their daughter as a single mother during a recent appearance on Bigg Boss 20.

Jay Bhanushali Addresses Separation and Ongoing Support

Television actor Jay Bhanushali has said that his separation from Mahhi Vij will not change his love and respect for her and their daughter Tara. His statement came after Mahhi recently spoke about her decision to refuse alimony during their divorce proceedings. Jay reacted to a social media post shared by Mahhi’s team, reassuring her that he would continue to support her and their daughter despite their separation. In his message, Jay said that money had never come between them and that their relationship went beyond their marital status. “Be strong, Mahhi. We both know we’ll always be there for each other in hard times. Money was never between us and never will be. You and Tara will always be my responsibility for life. A marriage status can never change the love and respect I have for you both. I’m always here,” he wrote.

Mahhi Vij on Motherhood and Financial Independence

Refusing Alimony and Raising Tara

Jay’s response came after Mahhi spoke about her life as a single mother during a conversation on Bigg Boss 20. The actress became emotional while talking about raising Tara and managing her responsibilities as a parent. Mahhi said Jay often encourages her to step out and spend time on herself, as she tends to focus most of her attention on their daughter. “As a single mother, I know how my days go. Jay encourages me to go out and live my life, telling me that I shouldn’t just sit at home for Tara. My life revolves around my child. I didn’t take any alimony and managed everything on my own to ensure my child’s future and security,” she said.

During the conversation, Mahhi also revealed that the judge handling their case had asked her four times to reconsider her decision and accept financial support. However, she remained firm, saying she did not want to claim money that Jay had worked hard to earn. The actress also clarified that her decision was not because Jay had refused to support her financially. She said he had always been willing to help her and that she could turn to him whenever she needed assistance.

Weekend Ka Vaar Updates

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will take over the hosting duties for this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar, as Salman Khan will be giving the episode a miss due to prior commitments. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman informed the housemates that he had requested Rohit Shetty to host the upcoming weekend episode. (ANI)