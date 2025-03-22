Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut will celebrate her 39th birthday on March 23, 2025. She has now become an MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. But people are fans of her acting and dialogue delivery.
I'm Kusum Sangwan, a national-level athlete from Jhajjar. I study at Ramjas College via sports quota. This is my friend Pinky, and I won’t share my phone number.
What Sharma ji, if I became a little unfaithful, you became immoral....
English may be our skill, but not our mother tongue... because mother tongue is mother, and mother is only one..
Indians are the best in everything, we are the best in kissing too, haven't you ever heard of Emraan Hashmi...
Have you seen his condition, this man has become ginger... growing from anywhere... this man has ruined my life.
My sense of humor is very good, you will gradually find out….
Dreaming and dreams coming true are very different things….
The place is right and the time too... the intention is probably wrong...
“If not Reebok, then Rebook is fine”
"My condition has become like Gupta uncle. Gupta uncle has got cancer. He never drank alcohol, never smoked, yet he got cancer. It would have been better to drink it! "
