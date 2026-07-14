Octavia Spencer shared a heartfelt message on the eve of her new Prime Video series 'Ride or Die,' calling it a dream she's had for 50 years. She encouraged fans to be present, celebrate achievements, and never give up on their goals.

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer has marked the eve of her upcoming Prime Video series 'Ride or Die' with a heartfelt message about dreams, perseverance and gratitude. Ahead of the show's July 15 premiere, Spencer reflected on a career milestone she described as the fulfilment of a dream she had imagined decades ago. Sharing a promotional image of the project on Instagram, Spencer wrote about the importance of being "fully present" during significant moments in life and choosing to celebrate achievements before external judgments around reviews or performance numbers.

A 50-Year-Old Dream Fulfilled

"I learned a long time ago to be fully present and exist in the moment of things unfolding in your life so that the experience will allow you to truly engage and remember," Spencer wrote in her caption. Talking about 'Ride or Die', she revealed that the project represented a long-held ambition dating back to her childhood. "The thing that's happening for me right now is a new project premiering 7/15/26 on Prime Video called #RideOrDie. I must warn you that it's a dream I had for myself 50 years ago when I was roughly six. However, I'm sure that I didn't possess the language for it then," she said.

Spencer said she was choosing to appreciate the moment before the project was evaluated by audiences and critics. "On the eve of the show's release, before the reviews and numbers are crunched and it is deemed a success or failure, I'm choosing to celebrate," she wrote. View this post on Instagram The actress also highlighted her connection with executive Dana Goldberg, noting that both women are from Alabama.

Saluting a Fellow Alabamian

Spencer described their professional collaboration as something extraordinary. "So, all these years later being fully present in this moment, I salute my fellow Alabamian, Dana Goldberg who helped to make my dreams come true. Dana is an Alabama fan, I graduated Auburn and yet the Universe still somehow allowed our paths to cross," Spencer wrote.

'Never Give Up on Your Dreams'

Reflecting on the journey behind the project, Spencer said she believes in miracles and encouraged her followers to continue working towards their goals. "While I don't believe in coincidences, I do believe in miracles and I'm encouraging all of you to as well," she wrote.

She concluded her message with a note of encouragement for those pursuing long-term dreams. "Put in the work and never give up on your dreams...even if it takes 50 years. Let my story be that beacon of light in all of the darkness," Spencer wrote.

'Ride or Die' is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on July 15, 2026. (ANI)