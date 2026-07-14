Singer Kavita Krishnamurti paid a heartfelt tribute to Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of music composer Pyarelal Sharma, who passed away at 78. The singer remembered her warmth and devotion. The funeral was held in Mumbai on Monday.

Singer Kavita Krishnamurti paid an emotional tribute to Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, the wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, following her passing at the age of 78. Remembering Sunila's warmth and devotion, the veteran singer expressed her condolences to Pyarelal and his family. Sharing her message, Kavita Krishnamurti wrote, "My heart goes out to Pyarebhai for the great loss of Sunila Bhabhi in his life. She was a very affectionate and warm person and devoted her entire life to Pyarebhai. May God give him and his family courage. I shall always remember her sweet, smiling face." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Krishnamurti (@kavitaksub)

Kavita Krishnamurti shared a long musical association with Laxmikant-Pyarelal, delivering memorable hits including 'Hawa Hawai', 'Tumse Milkar Na Jane', 'Main Teri Hoon Jaanam' and 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai'. Their collaborations across the 1980s and 1990s remain among Bollywood's most celebrated soundtracks.

Entertainment Industry Pays Last Respects

Meanwhile, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma was cremated on Monday at Dattatray Road Crematorium in Santacruz (West), Mumbai. She passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 78, surrounded by her family. Friends, relatives and members of the entertainment industry gathered to pay their final respects.

An emotional Pyarelal Sharma was seen arriving for the funeral. Singer Shabbir Kumar, singer Sudesh Bhosale, the family of late music composer Ravindra Jain, and radio host RJ Anmol were among those who attended the last rites.

Several admirers and well-wishers also took to social media to offer prayers and condolences, remembering Sunila Sharma for her warmth and steadfast support for the celebrated composer throughout his illustrious career.

Family Announces Demise with Heavy Hearts

Pyarelal Sharma, one half of the iconic music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, has composed music for some of Hindi cinema's most memorable films.

The news of Sunila Sharma's demise was announced through a heartfelt statement shared on the social media handle of singer Priyanka Mitra. The family's statement read, "With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma. Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family. Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength - a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace."

Mourning her passing, Priyanka Mitra also shared a personal tribute, writing, "At a complete loss of words Amma... You've always been our Queen, and shall remain forever. Our strongest pillar is gone... Will long to hear your laughter forever Amma. Om Shanti." (ANI)