Mahesh Manjrekar's wife, Medha, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt caption opening up about her struggles of battling cancer at the age of 58. Keep scrolling to know more.

Mahesh Manjrekar's wife, Medha, an actor herself, has opened up about battling cancer at the age of 58 and the struggles that came along with it. Taking to her Instagram, she penned an emotional caption capturing her entire experience of dealing with cancer and how she began viewing life in a different light. The Marathi actress shared a series of pictures in a carousel post and thanked some of the loved ones who remained with her through thick and thin.

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Sharing about how she remembers grace amid all this, she said, “There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation.I remember grace.”

Medha's Long Emotional Post

Talking about her caregivers and how her closed ones stood with her throughout this difficult journey she wrote, “I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, “How did you get through it?” The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn’t take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren’t coincidences. That was God’s way of holding my hand. During this journey, I realised that God doesn’t always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing. My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat—it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, “Why me?” and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose. To my daughters… A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children’s hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother’s hand. Thank you for holding mine.”

For Her Very Own ‘Mahesh’

The actress also kept a part of her post for her dear husband Mahesh. She wrote, “To Mahesh… Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone… And then there was my tribe…”

Celebs React

Medha's daughter and actor Saiee Manjrekar commented on the post and said, "Strongest galll". Singer Vishal Mishra commented, "Love you aai." Actress Priya Bapat wrote, "Medha Tai, you are an incredible woman."