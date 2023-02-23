Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses

    Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon sent a touching note after receiving affection from her Mollywood co-stars for her return film, Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Bhavana Menon, who has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, has announced her return to Malayalam cinema with Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn. As the film nears completion, she gets a warm welcome from the whole Indian film industry. The film will be released in theatres on February 24th.

    The creators of 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn' released a video in which all of the stars can be seen congratulating Bhavana Menon on her return. Jackie Shroff and R Madhavan are the actors.

    Among those who wished the actress well on her return to Malayalam film were Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy. "Welcome back, Bhavana," they remarked, expressing their warmest greetings.

    Bhavana Menon penned a heartfelt note as she received love from her co-stars in Mollywood. She wrote, @ntikkakkakkorupremandaarnnu releases tomorrow! So many emotions, uncontrollable nervousness and palpitation, but most importantly, gratitude to everyone who supported me in this journey and insisted that I should start working in Malayalam cinema! So another innings begins from tomorrow. Thank you so much for the love my dear @actormaddy @kunchacks @tovinothomas @apnabhidu @manju.warrier @pillumani @jiteshpillaai @par_vathy."

    Take a look at celebs wishing Bhavana Menon her comeback:

    About Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn
    Saniya Rafi, Ashokan, and Anarkali Nasar also appear in supporting roles. Jimmy and Nithya, estranged teen lovers, unintentionally cross paths after 12 years. Set against the backdrop of the coastal region, Jimmy comes from a middle-class Muslim family. In contrast, Nithya is a Hindu girl, and their inter-faith love didn't work out, leading to their separation throughout their youth. The Malayalam film, written and directed by Adhil Maimoonath Ashraf, also stars Sharaf U Dheen in the prominent role.

    Mollywood megastar Mammootty released the first poster in March 2022, welcoming her return. 

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
